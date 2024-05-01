The family of a man who died after being fatally injured in Gateshead say they have been shocked and devastated by his death.

Gary Bellfield, who was from the Manchester area, died following the alleged attack on Saturday 27 April at a property on Elliott Drive in Felling.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

His family have paid tribute to the 40-year-old, who was a father and a son, saying: "Gary was loved.

"He was a caring friendly person who was popular in his hometown. He never looked for or got into trouble.

“As a family we are shocked and devastated at what has happened. We are trying to process the events of the last four days and grieve our loss.”

Gary’s family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins who is leading the investigation said: “Our thoughts remain with Gary’s family and loved ones who have all shown incredible strength in the face of such tragedy.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gary’s death remains ongoing, and we are committed to delivering answers and bringing anyone involved to justice.”

A second man, aged in his 20s, was also found seriously injured in the property but has since been discharged from hospital.

The Force’s Major Incident Team (MIT) has made eight arrests as part of its ongoing investigation, with a further male – aged 17 – arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody along with 15-year-old girl, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and has been remanded in custody following an appearance at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Two males and three females, aged between 21 and 51, have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who has information which can help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Northumbria Police directly.

Information can also be submitted via the force's dedicated Major Incident Public Portal.

