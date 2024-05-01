Jeff Stelling says sports broadcasting career and MBE 'beyond his wildest dreams'
Jeff Stelling says he “could have never dreamt of” his career at the top of sports broadcasting when growing up on a council estate in Hartlepool.
Stelling, who fronted Sky Sports' football coverage for more than 25 years, was made an MBE on Wednesday for services to sport, broadcasting and charity in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
He described the honour, given by the Princess Royal, as “amazing, unexpected, thrilling and, on the day, nerve-racking”.
He said: “I remember growing up on a council estate in Hartlepool and, you know, your main aspiration was actually to get a job to earn a living, because unemployment was so rife.
“You wouldn’t dream of anything like this – it is literally, it’s a cliche, beyond your wildest dreams.”
Away from the screen, Stelling has also helped raise more than £1.7 million for Prostate Cancer UK, a charity for which he is an ambassador.
The 69-year-old said de-stigmatising the disease was the “raison d’etre” of his work with the charity.
He said: “With men, in particular, we all think we’re big and butch and strong.
“We don’t go to the doctors – and certainly not if it’s anything to do with something below the waist. So to try and change people’s view of that means a lot.”
Stelling said the highlight of his 40-year-long career would “probably be hosting the Champions League final for the first time at Wembley”, which he called an “amazing” experience.
“But I’ve been fortunate,” he added.
“I wasn’t a sportsman, I didn’t play sports, yet I’ve spent my life mingling with top sportsmen and a lot of them became close personal friends. Again, that’s something I could have never dreamt of.”
