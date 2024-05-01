Jeff Stelling says he “could have never dreamt of” his career at the top of sports broadcasting when growing up on a council estate in Hartlepool.

Stelling, who fronted Sky Sports' football coverage for more than 25 years, was made an MBE on Wednesday for services to sport, broadcasting and charity in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

He described the honour, given by the Princess Royal, as “amazing, unexpected, thrilling and, on the day, nerve-racking”.

Jeff Stelling received the honour from the Princess Royal. Credit: PA Images

He said: “I remember growing up on a council estate in Hartlepool and, you know, your main aspiration was actually to get a job to earn a living, because unemployment was so rife.

“You wouldn’t dream of anything like this – it is literally, it’s a cliche, beyond your wildest dreams.”

Away from the screen, Stelling has also helped raise more than £1.7 million for Prostate Cancer UK, a charity for which he is an ambassador.

The 69-year-old said de-stigmatising the disease was the “raison d’etre” of his work with the charity.

He said: “With men, in particular, we all think we’re big and butch and strong.

Jeff Stelling says his work to de-stigmatise prostate cancer has been the “raison d’etre” of his charity work. Credit: PA Images

“We don’t go to the doctors – and certainly not if it’s anything to do with something below the waist. So to try and change people’s view of that means a lot.”

Stelling said the highlight of his 40-year-long career would “probably be hosting the Champions League final for the first time at Wembley”, which he called an “amazing” experience.

“But I’ve been fortunate,” he added.

“I wasn’t a sportsman, I didn’t play sports, yet I’ve spent my life mingling with top sportsmen and a lot of them became close personal friends. Again, that’s something I could have never dreamt of.”

