Lee Chrisp told Katie Cole how life has now changed beyond recognition after decades spent battling an alcohol addiction

A man who battled alcohol for decades says he would "probably be dead" had he not found the support to turn his life around.

At his worst, Lee Chrisp was drinking up to two litres of vodka a day and lost jobs, his home, relationships and ended up sleeping rough in London.

It was not until the 49-year-old reached out for help two years ago that he started to improve - leading him to a job and a chance at happiness.

“It started at university when there was a big drinking culture and when we left and my friends stopped, I didn’t," he told ITV Tyne Tees.

"It eventually developed into full-blown alcoholism and I needed a drink - half a bottle of vodka - just to function on a morning.”

The South Tynesider, who lived and worked in pubs, said he would drink secretively - ending up sitting in parks or by the river on his own so no one would see him.

“You would just drink yourself into oblivion," he added. "It was not a great way to live.”

Lee Chrisp says his life has changed beyond recognition after accessing support and finding employment. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He had stopped drinking for a number of weeks when he contacted the South Tyneside drug and alcohol service in 2022 and joined the Individual Placement and Support (IPS).

Lee, from Hebburn, said the programme, which has been working with recovering addicts on South Tyneside and Gateshead since 2021, has changed his life beyond all recognition.

The project aims to find people paid jobs within weeks of accessing the drug and alcohol support service.

The charity Humankind runs the programme on South Tyneside and supported Lee to find work.

He tried working in coffee shop, which did not suit him, but when he saw a role for a recovery co-ordinator at a drug and alcohol support service in Durham he applied and went for an interview.

“I needed a change, but it was having the support around me that helped," Lee explained. "We’ve all tried to do it ourselves and would do it for a week, or a month, but we would go back.

"So getting to work with Humankind and getting that one-on-one support worked for me, and just feeling that weight go off your shoulders.

"As an adult I don't think I was ever happy. It’s started to come back again and I've never been happier in my life. Now I'm more content as well.”

Lee Chrisp works at the Recovery Centre in Durham. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The programme has seen recovering addicts go into different professions including retail, care homes and construction.

Lead employment specialist at Humankind, Jen Jackson, said: “When you're working with somebody and they've got very little confidence, and there's no eye contact because they're not very confident in the skills, and and then within weeks you see them walk head held high into employment - you just can’t beat that feeling.

“I'm just hoping that more employers can see the benefit of employing people with diverse backgrounds.

"When I'm looking at recruiting people, I want people that are going to be loyal, dedicated, motivated and for somebody who's made that change to take alcohol or drugs out of their life completely takes real strength and real resilience.

"I know that's who I want on my workforce and I just hope that other people will see this and think, that's what they want from their employers too.”

Lee Chrisp with Jen Jackson from Humankind. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Lee is one of 100 people to find a job through the IPS programme. He has now worked at the recovery centre in Durham for 14 months and his manager says his story is an inspiration to others.

Jane Curtis, area manager for the County Durham drug and alcohol service, said: “He brings a lot of integrity to the role.

"Working with people that are facing the same challenges as him, he’s evidence in front of someone that things can get better and things can change.”

She is also encouraging other employers to join the programme and support recovering addicts.

“I think one of the key things about the IPS programme is employers will also get support if they need it with somebody," she continued.

"It’s just giving people that chance and having the belief in somebody when they are really trying to push forward and make a change is something we should all ethically try and do.”

Lee turns 50 this year and said it was a birthday he never thought he would see.

When asked where he would be without the IPS programme he said: “Probably dead.”

