Julia Barthram joined a guided walk through Newcastle which recreated the experience of living with a visual impairment

'Simulation spectacles' helped recreate the experience of living with a visual impairment on a guided walk through Newcastle.

Council officers were taken on the walk with the aim of highlighting the difficulties faced by people living with sight impairments on a daily basis in the city centre.

As part of a guided walk by Tyne and Wear Sight Loss Council (SLC), the group wore 'simulation spectacles' which gave them an idea of what it is like to live with different visual impairments.

Jack Moffat is the engagement manager for Tyne and Wear SLC and said he has his own experience struggling with navigating the city centre.

He told ITV Tyne Tees: “As a white cane user myself, I have struggled to navigate the streets in the city centre of Newcastle.

"I often bump into advertising boards blocking the pavement with my cane and have tripped over e-scooters that have been left outside of shops.

"This creates a fear of going out to do the everyday things that others can do without stress. I want to be able to access Newcastle city centre without fear and enjoy the wonderful city that I am so proud of.”

Jack Moffat from Tyne and Wear Sight Loss Council says he faces many challenges when out in the city centre. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

There are more than 36,800 blind and partially sighted people live in the area, according to Tyne and Wear SLC.

Obstacles for those with forms of sight loss can include advertising boards, outdoor furniture, e-scooters and uneven paving.

Mr Moffatt continued: “Our joint goal is to make Newcastle streets and the local environment accessible by removing barriers for blind and partially sighted people, so everyone can live the lives they want to live in an equal way."

Newcastle City Council said it would take forward any issues highlighted from the walk for future plans.

Christine Herriot, director of city operations, neighbourhoods and regulatory services, said: "Obviously we've got a duty of care for our residents and visitors, for anything that's going on the highway.

"Whether it's utility works or contractors, or whether it's pavement cafes, we've got to make sure it's accessible for people who use our highways.

"We do consider accessibility in everything we do. We're always welcome to hear from people's issues and try and improve as much as possible. We will look at this and try and incorporate any issues they highlight into any future designs."

The walk was supported by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), Newcastle Vision Support and North East Sight Matters Rehabilitation Officers.

