A railway line on Teesside is closed after a car and train collided at a level crossing.

Cleveland Police, Fire Brigade and the North East Ambulance Service were called to Redcar Central Station on West Dyke Road after reports that a car had been hit on the level crossing.

A National Rail spokesperson said: "A collision at a level crossing between Middlesbrough and Saltburn means that all lines are closed. Trains running to / from Saltburn will be cancelled or revised.”

Nine people were on board the Northern train involved in the crash. Nobody was injured in the incident, including the driver of the car.

Emergency service were called to Redcar Central Station. Credit: Gazette Media Company Syndication

Jason Wade, regional director for Northern, said: "Earlier this morning, one of our trains collided with a car on a level crossing near Redcar Central. The service involved was travelling from Saltburn to Nunthorpe and had nine customers on-board.

"Thankfully, there are no reports of any physical injuries, including the driver of the vehicle, although paramedics have attended the scene and we are supporting customers affected by this incident.

"The line between Middlesbrough and Saltburn is currently closed and we will work with Network Rail to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

" We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes to our customers."

