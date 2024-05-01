Drivers have to pay more to use the Tyne Tunnel from today.

The increase in the tunnel toll means a single trip through the crossing is now £2.40 for cars and £4.80 for HGVs, LGVs, vans or buses over 3.5 tonnes - a rise of 9%.

However, it means toll charges have risen by up to 26% in just over a year.

On 1 May 2023, the cost for cars rose from £1.90 to £2.20 and from £3.90 to £4.40 for HGVs.

It comes as major roadworks are underway on the Tyne Bridge, with lane closures causing severe disruption for motorists.

TT2, which operates the tunnel, said the increase is necessary to cover the running and maintenance costs, as well as to repay the costs of the construction of the second Tyne Tunnel.

Pre-Paid Account holders will continue to receive a 10% discount on their journey.

The increase was signed off by the North East Joint Transport Committee (JTC) in January.

