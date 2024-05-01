What responsibilities will the metro mayors have in the North East?

On 2 May, local elections will be taking place across the country.

In our region, that will include votes for three directly-elected metro mayors.

Plans for metro mayors were introduced by the government as part of devolution agreements to give people people more power over local decision-making.

Metro mayors are elected by the public and serve a term of four years.

They hold substantial powers and funding over areas including job creation and skills, housing and transport - though these powers can vary depending on the terms of the devolution deal which was signed to create them.

They will also chair the combined authority for that area, which is made up of the councils within it. They are also viewed as a regional figurehead, representing their area on the national stage.

There are three metro mayoral elections taking place within our region on 2 May.

North East Mayor

Tees Valley Mayor

York & North Yorkshire Mayor

The position of North East Mayor is new and will replace the existing North of Tyne Mayor.

As well as the existing area covered by that role, the North East Mayoral Combined Authority will now include Gateshead and South Tyneside too.

Under a £1.4 billion. devolution deal signed in 2023, the new North East Mayor will have devolved powers on employment and skills, planning and regeneration and economic development in the region.

Crucially, unlike its North of Tyne predecessor, the new North East mayor will also have powers over transport.

These will include responsibility for the Tyne and Wear Metro, longer-term spending on transport and the power to introduce bus franchising.

The role of Tees Valley Mayor has existed since 2017. This year will mark the third opportunity for voters on Teesside to elect a metro mayor.

The Tees Valley Combined Authority covers Darlington, Stockton, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and Redcar & Cleveland. The mayor here will have power over transport, skills and investment.

This will be the first time that voters will be able to choose a York & North Yorkshire Mayor, after a devolution deal was signed off in 2022.

As the name suggests, it will bring together the council areas of North Yorkshire and City of York.

Like the others, this mayor will have responsibility for issues such as housing, skills and transport. However, they will have the added responsibility of policing and tackling crime.

Polls will be open between 7am and 10pm on Thursday 2 May, when a number of other elections are also taking place across the region for local councils and police and crime commissioners.

Voters will require a form of photographic ID to cast a ballot.

