A driver who killed two teenagers just days before Christmas, after a "three-day bender" on cocaine, has been sentenced to 18 years in jail.

Garry Robinson, 41, who had two previous convictions for drink driving, caused a three-car collision on the A192 Hertford Bank in Cramlington on 22 December 2023.

Two teenagers, Connor Lapworth, 18, and Corey Mavin, 15, who were both passengers in his car died in the crash.

Another teenage passenger, who was injured in the crash, told police that Robinson "drove like a divvy at high speed" and in excess of 110 miles an hour in the minutes leading up to the crash.

Robinson ignored repeated warnings from two of the teenagers to slow down, the court was told.

One witness, who was overtaken by Robinson’s Suzuki Vitara nearly eight miles before it crashed head-on into a Range Rover, said that afterwards she "couldn’t see his vehicle for dust".

The court heard that a blood sample taken from Robinson showed he had 26 microgrammes per litre of cocaine in his system - more than twice the legal limit of 10 microgrammes per litre.

He also had 525 micrograms per litre of metabolised cocaine, more than ten times the legal limit.

Connor Lapworth and Corey Mavin were killed in the crash in December 2023. Credit: Family pictures

In a victim statement read out in court on behalf of Connor’s mother, Jen Lapworth, the 18-year-old was described as a "charismatic" and "helpful young man, and everyone who met him loved the energy he gave".

She said the family "struggle to get out of bed and do normal things without him" while his father, Carl Johnston, said his heart had "broke into a million pieces".

Corey’s mother Lisa Mavin read her own victim statement to the court, saying the last time she saw her "gorgeous boy" was two days before Christmas Eve, adding: "all I can recall him saying was ‘I love you mam’."

Afterwards Mrs Mavin welcomed the 18 year sentence and said she felt some justice had been served.

However, she added: "No sentence would ever be long enough. Even if he got a life sentence it would never be enough - it would never ever bring the boys back."

Speaking about her loss, the grieving mother said: "No day is any easier. I lay on my 15-year-old son's chest and felt his heart stop beating.

"Alongside his dad and family, we will never get over this."

Garry Robinson was described as a 'dangerous offender' by the judge as sentence was passed. Credit: Northumbria Police

Sentencing, His Honour Judge Prince told the court that "no sentence this court can pass can possibly reflect to any degree the tragic loss of life of two such loved and treasured teenagers".

He added that Robinson’s actions had taken the lives of "two teenagers who should have had the opportunity to fulfil their dreams, hopes, passions and potentials".

He described Robinson as a "dangerous offender" at "a significant risk" of committing further dangerous driving offences.

" Two young men in that car were telling you to stop driving in the way that you were," he said, "you ignored them. You disregarded persistent warnings from two people in your car".

He recognised that Robinson had shown "qualified remorse [...] you said: ‘I have ruined so many lives’".

Judge Prince added, pointedly: "you have".

He sentenced Robinson to 18 years, with an extended licence of four years. Robinson will serve a minimum of 12 years behind bars, but will be required to fulfil the terms of licence for at least 22 years. He was also disqualified from driving for life.

