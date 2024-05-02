Firefighters have been praised for moving a cow to safety after the animal became stuck in a ditch.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said the cow was stuck in North Gare, with mud up to her chest on Monday 29 April.

Firefighters worked alongside the Large Animal Rescue Team crew to bring her to safety.

Posting on social media Cleveland Fire brigade said: "'Udderly’ amazing effort from #TeamCFB & the Large Animal Rescue Team from @CDDFRS who joined forces on (29/04) to help ‘moo-ve’ a cow to safety after she had fell into a ditch & was stuck up to her chest in mud at North Gare."

