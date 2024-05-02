Local elections taking place across North East and North Yorkshire
Local elections are taking place across the whole of the North East and North Yorkshire today.
Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 2 May.
People will need to show a valid form of photo ID in order to vote.
In our region, three regional mayors are being elected:
North East - covering County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland
Tees Valley - covering Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland, and Stockton
York & North Yorkshire - covering the City of York and North Yorkshire
Three Police & Crime Commissioners are being elected:
Northumbria - covering Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland
Durham - covering County Durham and Darlington
Cleveland - covering Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland, and Stockton
All councillors are being elected in:
North Tyneside
A third of councillors are being elected in:
Gateshead
Hartlepool
Newcastle
South Tyneside
Sunderland
The results are expected at different times for different contests, from the early hours of Friday morning through to the weekend.
