Local elections taking place across North East and North Yorkshire

Thursday 2 May 2024 at 8:51am

Local elections are taking place across the whole of the North East and North Yorkshire today.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 2 May.

People will need to show a valid form of photo ID in order to vote.

In our region, three regional mayors are being elected:

North East - covering County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland

Tees Valley - covering Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland, and Stockton

York & North Yorkshire - covering the City of York and North Yorkshire

Three Police & Crime Commissioners are being elected:

Northumbria - covering Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland

Durham - covering County Durham and Darlington

Cleveland - covering Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland, and Stockton

All councillors are being elected in:

North Tyneside

A third of councillors are being elected in:

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Newcastle

South Tyneside

Sunderland

The results are expected at different times for different contests, from the early hours of Friday morning through to the weekend.

