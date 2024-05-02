Local elections taking place across North East and North Yorkshire

Local elections are taking place across North East and North Yorkshire today. Credit: PA

Local elections are taking place across the whole of the North East and North Yorkshire today.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 2 May.

People will need to show a valid form of photo ID in order to vote.

In our region, three regional mayors are being elected:

  • North East - covering County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland

  • Tees Valley - covering Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland, and Stockton

  • York & North Yorkshire - covering the City of York and North Yorkshire

Three Police & Crime Commissioners are being elected:

  • Northumbria - covering Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland

  • Durham - covering County Durham and Darlington

  • Cleveland - covering Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland, and Stockton

All councillors are being elected in:

  • North Tyneside

A third of councillors are being elected in:

  • Gateshead

  • Hartlepool

  • Newcastle

  • South Tyneside

  • Sunderland

The results are expected at different times for different contests, from the early hours of Friday morning through to the weekend.

