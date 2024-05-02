Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has received a suspended two-month football ban after admitting breaching FA betting rules.

He has also been fined £20,000 and warned by the FA as to his future conduct.

Tonali was initially charged by the FA in March after he was alleged to have alleged to have breached FA rule E8 50 times by betting on matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023.

The banning period is suspended for the whole 2024/25 season meaning he will still be able to return to competitive action when his existing ten-month ban, imposed by the Italian Football Federation for betting offences committed while playing in Italy, expires in August.

He will not serve any part of the sanction provided he does not commit any further betting breaches.

Sandro Tonali has not featured for Newcastle since receiving a ten-month ban in October. Credit: PA

Tonali was found to have placed 40 to 50 bets on games during the period between August and October, including four bets placed on Newcastle to win. He played in three out of four of the games.

Explaining their reasons for their decision the independent Regulatory Commission said Tonali provided an "extraordinary and unprecedented" level of assistance to the investigation by self-reffering and fully cooperating with their inquiries. He fully admitted to all of his betting activity and did so in circumstances where there was no other evidence to support misconduct proceedings.The midfielder will continue to follow a therapeutic plan and educational programme which he began following his initial ban. Newcastle have supported him throughout the process and he has remained in training with the first team.

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in a deal believed to be worth around £60million in July last year and scored on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa.

In October, he received his ten-month suspension after reaching a plea bargain following an investigation into illegal betting conducted by the Italian Prosecutor’s Officer and the FIGC.

He was also fined €20,000 and ordered to partake in an eight-month course of therapy to address his issues after his agent, Giuseppe Riso, said he was living with a gambling addiction.

He will be eligible to return to competitive action on 27 August.

