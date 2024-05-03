Blyth Spartans appoint Newcastle United legend Nobby Solano as new manager

Blyth Spartans have appointed Newcastle United legend Noberto Solano as their new first-team manager.

The 49-year-old joins the club on an initial 12-month contract and will replace Jon Shaw who was relieved of his duties on Monday after Spartans' relegation from the National League North to the Northern Premier League.

He made over 200 appearances for Newcastle across two spells becoming a firm favourite with supporters. He also represented Hartlepool United towards the end of his career and began his coaching career in the North East at Newcastle Benfield in 2012.

He has since taken charge of clubs in his native Peru and was part of the coaching team that helped lead the country to its first World Cup in 36 years in 2018. He has most recently coached Swedish third-division side AFC Eskilstuna.

Solano with Spartans chairman Irfan Liaquat and Sporting Director Steve Howard. Credit: Blyth Spartans

Speaking after his appointment was confirmed, Solano admitted the presence of his former Newcastle team-mate Steve Howard as Spartans' Sporting Director helped make his mind up.

“It’s a wonderful challenge, I’m really pleased," he said. "One of the reasons I accepted is the way my ex-teammate, Steve Howard showed me the ambition of the club which is something I love.

"It will be a great opportunity to work with the local lads. I know Blyth very well. It’s a very popular team in the North East. I’m very excited, with these wonderful players and the new owner, we need to work hard, work together and get back up into National League North”.

Howard added, “I am absolutely delighted my ex-teammate has decided to join Blyth Spartans as first team manager.

"His wealth of experience and coaching skills will be invaluable. I’m looking forward to working closely with Nobby to create a team that will get back to the level they should be, and ultimately bring success to the club for years to come.”

