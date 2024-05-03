Live: Your guide to election results in the North East and North Yorkshire

Voters were at the polls on Thursday to have their say on everything from local councils and crime commissioners to high profile metro mayors.

Ballots are being counted and results will be announced throughout Friday (3 May) and Saturday (4 May).

In the North East and North Yorkshire, results so far are:

A third of councillors in:

Gateshead - Labour hold. Of the seats up for election Labour won 16 and the Liberal Democrats won six. Overall council: Labour: 48, Liberal Democrat: 18

Hartlepool - Labour won control of the council for the first time since 2019 with a net gain of seven seats. The Tories lost six. Overall council now: Labour: 24, Independent: 6, Conservative: 6

Newcastle - Labour hold. Overall council now: Labour: 45, Liberal Democrat: 23, Independent: 7, Green: 2, Conservative: 1

South Tyneside - Labour suffered a net loss of 10 seats but retained its majority. Independent candidates gained nine seats and the Greens gained two. The Conservatives lost their only councillor. Overall council now: Labour: 28, Independent: 15, Green: 11

Sunderland - Labour made a net gain of six to increase its comfortable majority. Overall council now: Labour: 53, Liberal Democrat: 12, Conservative: 10

Results expected later on Friday and over the weekend are:

All councillors in:

North Tyneside (declaration on Saturday)

Police & Crime Commissioners in:

Northumbria - covering Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland

Durham - covering County Durham and Darlington

Cleveland - covering Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland, and Stockton

Regional mayors for:

North East - covering County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland

Tees Valley - covering Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland, and Stockton

York & North Yorkshire - covering the City of York and North Yorkshire

Explainer: What responsibilities will the metro mayors have in the North East?

