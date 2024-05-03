A man has been arrested after a woman suffered stab wounds in Durham.

Officers were called to Churchill Square in the Gilesgate area of the city at around 7.45pm on Thursday 2 May.

A woman in her thirties was found with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 61-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video footage to get in touch.

Anyone who has information which might assist the investigation can contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 415 of 2 May.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

