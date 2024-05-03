Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson extends contract at the Riverside

Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson has extended his stay on Teesside after signing a 12-month contract extension.

The 35-year-old midfielder's contract was due to expire at the end of the season but he has now put pen to paper on a deal that will extend his seven-year stay.

Howson has made over 300 appearances for the club, scoring nine times.

He continues to be an inspirational presence in the centre of the park, winning the club's Players' Player of the Season in an award ceremony early this week.

Reacting to the extension, Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick said: "Jonny is a prime example of what it takes. His age is irrelevant, he trains more or less every single day and hates missing anything, he's adamant he wants to do it and he can do it.

"He's a pleasure to have as the leader of our group and long may it continue."

