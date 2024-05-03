There is a large police presence in Stockton after three incidents, which police believe are 'linked and targeted'.

Officers were called to Hawthorne Road around 11:20PM on Thursday 2 May after reports of a gunshot.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and arson with intent to endanger life and is currently in police custody.

Shortly before 11.20pm a car and a house were set alight on Faraday Drive. Cleveland Police say the fire is being treated as deliberate.

Shortly after, at 11:30PM, three vehicles were set alight on Myrtle Road. Officers are investigating the incident as arson.

There are believed to be no reported injuries connected to these incidents.

Police are now investigating the incidents, which they believe are 'linked and targeted.'

Detective Superintendent Helen Barker said: “I understand the concern that these incidents are likely to cause, and I would like to assure residents that we have a large policing presence in the area to provide reassurance and I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.

“While we are in the early stages of establishing the circumstances surrounding these incidents and who is involved in them, I do believe that they targeted and linked to each other.

“We are really keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or have information that could greatly assist with the investigation. The same goes for anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

