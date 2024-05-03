A teenage girl and boy have been charged with the murder of a man in Gateshead.

Gary Belfield died on Saturday (27 April) after an alleged attack at a property in Elliott Drive in Felling.

The 40-year-old, from the Manchester area, was found with injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article and died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency responders.

A second man, aged in his 20s, was also found seriously injured in the property. He has since been discharged from hospital.

A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl have been charged with murder and are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Friday.

A total of eight arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody following an appearance at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (1 May).

Two men and three women, aged between 21 and 51, remain on police bail pending further enquiries.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Gary’s family and loved ones as they grieve following this unspeakable tragedy.

“Our officers continue to support them in any way we can, and we would ask the public to avoid speculation both in the community and online which could jeopardise the ongoing proceedings.”

