A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a bike seized following a police operation on Teesside.

Cleveland Police neighbourhood officers seized the bike during an off-road bike operation in the Ayresome ward area of Middlesbrough on Friday night (May 3rd).

Police say the teenager was arrested after an off-roader was spotted being ridden down Corby Avenue.

The 14-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.

He was interviewed and bailed while police enquiries continue.

Neighbourhoods Sergeant Danielle Gibson said: “Police will continue to react to any information residents give us about bike nuisance in their local area.

“We welcome information on who’s using these bikes and where they’re being stored; the more information we can get, the more we can do to tackle this issue.”

