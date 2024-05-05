Play Brightcove video

Jonny Blair reports from the festival in Barnard Castle which is aimed at increasing awareness of youth suicide

A festival aimed at highlighting awareness of youth suicide in honour of a young man from County Durham who remains in a coma after trying to take his own life has taken place.

'George's Friend Fest' was held on Saturday, May 4th, at the TCR Hub in Barnard Castle.

The festival was organised by the family of George Rabbet-Smith who remains in a coma after trying to take his own life last June.

George's mother Hillary Rabbett said: "George is classed as being in a prolonged disorder of consciousness, basically a coma but he is emerging from that coma slowly.

"It could take days, weeks, months, years, there is no telling, but I reckon as we're looking at George at the moment we probably expect months to years to be realistic."

18 performers participated in the festival, featuring 12 hours of music.

George's parents have since set up a charity, 'I'm George's Mate', aimed at ending suicide in young people.

Many of George's friends are trustees of the charity, including Will Brown who said: "I think I'd like people to take it all in, enjoy themselves and talk to people because we don't want anyone else in the same situation George is in.

"Events like this where people are outside talking to each other helps a lot."

George's mother Hillary added: "We've got a lot of mental health support here today, we've asked Mental Health First-Aiders to come along, there is always somebody available to talk to.

"We've asked other charities, it touches the hearts of a lot of people."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...