A police investigation is underway after a man was found in a street in Hartlepool with multiple facial and head injuries.

The man was found by a member of the public in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, May 4th, near the library on York Road in the town.

Paramedics who were called to help the man then notified the police that they believed his multiple facial and head injuries were the result of an assault.

The 32-year-old man was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital.

Enquiries are ongoing and Cleveland Police are appealing for anyone who was in the York Road area at the time or has any doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

