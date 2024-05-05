A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Stockton.

The 49-year-old was attacked on Lutyens Square in Hardwick at around 9:45pm on Saturday, May 4th.

He was taken to North Tees Hospital after sustaining what Cleveland Police described as "stab injuries".

Police say his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to call police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...