A man in his 40s has died after the BMW he was driving came off the road and flipped in Northumberland.

Police were alerted to a one-vehicle collision involving a grey BMW X5 M Competition on the B6320 Ward Lane in Wark shortly before 6:40pm on Sunday 5 May.

The force understands the car had been travelling in a westerly direction between Nunwick and Ladyhill when it left the road and overturned.

Emergency services attended the scene where the driver, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

A woman in her 40s, who was a passenger, was taken to hospital for treatment with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Part of the road was closed for several hours but it has since been re-opened.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit are investigating and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a tragic incident where sadly a man has lost his life.

“We continue to offer support to their loved ones as they process what has happened.

“Our enquiries into the collision are ongoing – and we would urge anyone who saw anything to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV.”

Anyone with information or footage should get in touch using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting log number: NP-20240505-0901.

