A memorial service has been held today for former Sunderland legend Charlie Hurley, who died last month aged 87.

Former Black Cats and Newcastle United players attended the ceremony at Sunderland Minster to remember the man known affectionately on Wearside as 'the King'.

Speaking after the ceremony on Monday (5 May), former Sunderland AFC player Jimmy Montgomery said: "I think [the service] emphasised what the supporters thought of him, what the players thought of him, what the club itself thought of him, the people that were here representing the club."

Richie Pitt, former Sunderland AFC player, said: "Charlie was a great man both on and off the pitch and it was really nice to pay tribute to him today."

Newcastle United sent flowers to remember him while Bobby Moncur represented the Magpies.

Former Newcastle player Bobby Moncur and ex-Sunderland player Jimmy Montgomery at the memorial at Sunderland Minster. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He told ITV News Tyne Tees: "A lot of Newcastle United fans in my era realised how good a player Charlie was.

"You find it hard to express how good he was really, but the only word I can use is he was an absolute colossus."

The service was organised by the Sunderland Supporters Association Heaven Branch, who help fans dealing with bereavement.

Former chairman of the organisation, 97-year-old George Forster, led the congregation in singing: "Charlie, Charlie, Charlie Hurley!"

People filled Sunderland Minster to remember Charlie Hurley. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Born in Cork and raised in London, Hurley began his career at Millwall in 1953, joining Sunderland four years later.

In 1979 he was named as the club's Player of the Century, having made more than 400 appearances for the club.

Father Marc Lyden-Smyth, speaking during the service, said: "[I'm] delighted to see so many people here today to pay tribute to a man who loved this city and who, in return, was taken into the hearts of everyone in Sunderland."

