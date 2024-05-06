A pedestrian has died after being struck by a van and car on a 60 mile per hour stretch of A-road in Northumberland.

The man in his 50s was reportedly hit by a grey Audi A1 and a white Ford Transit van travelling westbound on the A69 near Haltwhistle shortly after 11:35pm on Sunday 5 May.

He died at the scene of the collision, between the between the junction with the B6322 and Melkridge

Northumbria Police said the man's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specially-trained officers.

Part of the road was closed for several hours between the B6322 and Melkridge junctions, but it has since been re-opened.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the crash.

They are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Andy McNally, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the man’s family following this devastating incident.

“A number of enquiries are underway as we try to establish what has happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

“As part of this, we are keen to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV.

“Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove to be really valuable.”

Anyone with information or footage should get in touch using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting log number: NP-20240505-1250.

