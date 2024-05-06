Lawyers are calling for a dedicated drugs and alcohol court to target a cycle of crime blighting generations of people on Teesside.

Leading family law barristers and judges are supporting a bid to create the specialist court to try and break what they describe as the 'generational cycle' of crime borne from addiction.

The South Durham and Cleveland Family Justice Board held a conference in Middlesbrough last week which heard how children and young people are often recruited into crime gangs to fuel the supply of street drugs.

The Cleveland Police area has one of the highest rates of drug crime in England, with the force recently launching a 'Matrix' policing unit which is dedicated to tackling serious crime often linked to drugs.

Family law barrister Helen Scourfield, who organised the conference, told ITV Tyne Tees: "The issue of gangs, drugs, knife crime, shootings is becoming an increasing problem and we need to do something to tackle it.

"We need to scratch the surface with these young people. Quite often they won't engage with professionals because they have done for years and it hasn't made any difference.

"The hope is that we can engage with these young people so they can see that there are other options."

A specialist drugs and alcohol court is run by professionals with vast experience of how to support young people out of the drugs trade, rather than punishing them only to see them re-offend.

Manchester is one of the few areas in the country to have one.

It is hoped the creation of a court on Teesside will help to reduce the crime rate and offer young people new opportunities.

However, funding must come from local authorities which are yet to commit.

