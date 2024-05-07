Byker Bridge closed as emergency services deal with burst water main

Byker Bridge in Newcastle has been closed as emergency services are dealing with a burst water main.

The water main burst at around 6pm on Tuesday 7 May.

Images and videos taken at the scene show water spraying into the air.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue confirmed that two of its appliances were dispatched to deal with the incident. They added that police are also in attendance.

New Bridge Street and Byker Bridge are currently closed until the situation is resolved.

Emergency services have been on the scene this evening. Credit: Daz Goodwin

Daz Goodwin, landlord of nearby pub the Tanners Arms, said: "It’s been a nightmare, it shut down our busy food service, lost a whole nights trade.

"It started around 6pm and then twenty minutes later it just blew its top.

"The fire service came in and advised us to turn off our electric supply for safety.

"They have been great and covered the ‘geezer’ with tarpaulins to stop the jet hitting the building.

"While the Water company are trying hard they still haven’t turned it off."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...