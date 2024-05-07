Man charged over theft of bread van in Redcar

A man has appeared in court charged with the theft of a bread delivery van on Teesside.

Police were called to Dormanstown in Redcar at around 8am on Saturday 4 April to reports that a white box van had been taken from a branch of Sainsbury's.

It is then alleged the van was driven around the area with its back doors open.

Officers stopped the van when it was reported the driver decamped, but he was arrested following a brief search.

The 24-year-old was interviewed and charged with motor vehicle theft and driving without insurance.

He appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday 6 May.

