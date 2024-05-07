Man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after incident at biofuels plant on Teesside
A man has been taken to hospital after an incident at a biofuels plant on Teesside.
Emergency services were called to Greenergy Biofuels in Seal Sands just before 9am on Tuesday 7 May.
The air ambulance was also involved in the callout and the man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries".
A NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a call this morning (Tuesday 7 May) at 8.54am to reports of a person injured at an address on Seal Sands Road in Middlesbrough.
"We dispatched an ambulance crew, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, a crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) who attended by road.
"One patient was taken to the James Cook University Hospital for further treatment."
Police say the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.
