A man has been taken to hospital after an incident at a biofuels plant on Teesside.

Emergency services were called to Greenergy Biofuels in Seal Sands just before 9am on Tuesday 7 May.

The air ambulance was also involved in the callout and the man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries".

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a call this morning (Tuesday 7 May) at 8.54am to reports of a person injured at an address on Seal Sands Road in Middlesbrough.

" We dispatched an ambulance crew, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, a crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) who attended by road.

" One patient was taken to the James Cook University Hospital for further treatment."

Police say the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.

