Newcastle Eagles basketball legend Darius Defoe will be honoured with a special testimonial match on Tyneside.

The British Basketball League squad, who are the most successful team in the country, boast 27 trophies - all of which, Defoe has contributed towards.

The event next month celebrates an incredible 20 seasons for the Londoner, who first joined the Newcastle Eagles in 2004-05.

Defoe, 6'7" and playing in the number 13 jersey, will be joined by players from across his two-decade span at the club. Many of which, will take to the court at the Vertu Motors Arena for the first time.

Tickets are available for the match on Saturday 15th June at 7:30pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...