An investigation is underway after a man was left with serious injuries following an incident at a Teesside fuel plant.

Emergency services attended Greenergy Biofuels Teesside Ltd, off Seal Sands Road, at about 9am on Tuesday 7 May.

Police said someone had suffered serious injuries while Greenergy confirmed an investigation into the incident had begun.

A company spokesperson said: "We can confirm an incident took place [on Tuesday] morning at our Teesside biofuel plant.

"Ambulance have been in attendance, and someone has been taken to hospital. We are monitoring the situation, and a full investigation is underway."

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) confirmed one person was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, for treatment.

An investigation is underway following the incident at Greenergy. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed but has yet to issue a statement.

NEAS previously confirmed it sent an ambulance crew, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, and a crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene.

It also requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), which drove to the plant in a rapid-response vehicle.

GNAAS ambulance teams worked alongside NEAS to stabilise the man before he was taken to hospital.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to an incident at Greenergy Biofuels Teesside [on Tuesday] morning.

"A man suffered serious injuries and he was taken to hospital for treatment. The Heath and Safety Executive has been notified."

