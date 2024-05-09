Ben Houchen says Conservatives have 'work to do' ahead of general election

The Tees Valley Mayor says Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party have "a lot of work to do" to win over the public ahead of a general election.

Ben Houchen told ITV Tyne Tees that the "window is getting smaller and smaller" for the government to show that they can deliver for the public, but added Rishi Sunak was the man to lead the party into the next election.

Speaking on Thursday 9 May, Lord Houchen said: "The government ultimately have to take responsibility for the position of the country.

"As I keep saying, what we need to find is a government that starts to deliver, starts to give confidence back to people, shows that it's competent.

"It needs to show that the things that people care about, it's listening to and it's delivering on.

"I still think there's a way through for the government into the general election. That might be optimistic, but that window is getting smaller and smaller every single day. People want competent government, they want to see a government get on and deliver for them.

"Rishi Sunak and the Conservative government need to start showing people that that's them or it's going to be a very tough general election later in the year."

The re-election of Lord Houchen for a third term as Tees Valley Mayor was one of very few highlights for the Conservatives who suffered a bruising night at the local elections last Thursday (2 May).

Asked if Rishi Sunak was the right man to lead the Conservative party into the election, he said: "The idea that we could have another Conservative leader, another Prime Minister of the country - what would that be, four in two or three years? - and expect the general public to back a Conservative Party to lead after the General Election is for the birds. It just doesn't happen.

"Rishi Sunak is the man. He is going to lead us into the General Election and ultimately it is for him to be able to build a positive case for the country and take us into that general election and hopefully gather the support of the public.

"There's a long way to go, he's got a lot of work to do. Ultimately that's beyond my pay grade. I'm just pleased to be re-elected and I'll leave that to them."

Ben Houchen announced a £1 cap on single journeys across the Tees Valley for under 21s. Credit: Tees Valley Combined Authority

Lord Houchen made the comments as he announced that the cost of a single bus journey for under 21s in the Tees Valley will be capped at £1 from 16 June.

The cap will apply to passengers aged 21 and under and will apply to most journeys which start in the Tees Valley and travel outside the region. It will also include a £3 all day ticket for Under 21s.

Funding for the £3.5 million scheme has come from the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) allocation.

Lord Houchen pledged to limit fares for young people as part of his election campaign, saying it would make Teesside “better connected and more affordable”.

Lord Houchen said: “I’m a man of my word and I am wasting no time in delivering on this promise.

“We are creating thousands of new jobs and opportunities, and the next phase of my plan is to ensure everyone from across Teesside, Darlington, and Hartlepool can benefit from these opportunities.

“This scheme will make it easier for young people to access the wave of good quality local jobs and training we’re bringing.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...