A 65-year-old man has gone on trial accused of murdering a former biology teacher and dumping his body by a roadside in Nothumberland.

Paul Black, from Edinburgh, is accused of killing 75-year-old Peter Coshan in his flat in Leith in August 2022.

Black denies murder and a string of other charges.

Edinburgh's High Court heard that Black had made contact with Mr Coshan on the dating site Gaydar and messaging service Whatsapp and lured him to a property at Fettes College, on Seafield Road, in Edinburgh, where it is alleged the murder took place.

It is alleged he then hid the body in the Edinburgh area for a number of days before putting it into a suitcase and driving to a layby on the A696 between Otterburn and Belsay, in Northumberland.

The court heard that, after attempting to dig a grave, Black dumped the body by a wall and disposed of the suitcase, as well as attempting to dispose of clothing and items belonging to Mr Coshan.

Mr Coshan's car had last been spotted in the Scottish Borders.

Reading from a joint minute of agreement, advocate depute John Keenan KC told the court that Mr Coshan, who had Parkinson’s disease, had called a taxi to take him to the Seafield Road address at around 11.30pm on August 11 2022 and arrived there shortly before midnight.

He said two of Mr Coshan’s friends, who had worked at Fettes College, contacted police after becoming concerned that he had stopped responding to their messages.

Mr Keenan said their suspicions grew when they received a reply from Mr Coshan at around 6am on 13 August, reading: “Sorry phone been playing up getting fixed Tom.”

Mr Keenan described this message as “out of character” for Mr Coshan, who used correct grammar and did not use abbreviations like “Tom” (meaning “tomorrow”). His friends suspected that the WhatsApp message "had not been written by Peter”.

The court was told that in the days following the killing, Black made a number of cash withdrawals from Mr Coshan’s bank account and used his bank cards to make purchases including an £860 Tag Heuer watch and £4,300 worth of euros from Ramsdens pawnbrokers in Leith on the morning of 12 August.

The court heard that the following day, Black had used Mr Coshan’s cards to take out two car insurance policies - one being for the Vauxhall Vectra which it is alleged he used to transport Mr Coshan’s body to Northumberland.

Paul Black has pleaded not guilty to 18 charges.

The trial continues.

