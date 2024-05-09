The mother of a teenager who was stabbed in Northumberland is raising money for equipment that could help prevent further tragedies.

Holly Newton, 15, died from injuries suffered in an alleged assault in Hexham in January 2023.

Holly's mother Micala Tussler said: "I remember sitting in the hospital and kind of thinking 'this doesn't happen to us'. Not believing what was happening to us.

"It's the worst night of any parent's life, having to hear that."

Holly's family has now launched a non-profit organisation called Holly's Hope, and are fundraising to provide bleed kits to help save the lives of people who have suffered a traumatic injury.

The kits contain equipment which can help a bystander to stop potentially life-threatening bleeding until paramedics arrive.

Ms Trussler told ITV Tyne Tees: "We settled on Holly's Hope because it's our hope to save somebody's life in Holly's name.

"[It would mean] that we've achieved something, in Holly's name. That Holly's memory is still alive. Honestly, I'll feel amazing if we can save just one life. We might never get to find out but I'm okay with that. I like to feel that we've contributed."

Holly Newton died after being stabbed in Hexham in January 2023. Credit: Family Handout

Speaking about losing her daughter, Ms Trussler, who has three other children, said: "Every day is awful. You get up and you get on. I have other kids that need me. Inside, you're actually still a mess."

"There's not a moment that I don't think about Holly. Everywhere you go, everything you do, you think about Holly."

