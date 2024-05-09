Play Brightcove video

Helen Carnell met mum-of-four Jane Baker who has suffered from psychosis and postnatal depression

A single mum-of-four who suffered from postnatal depression and psychosis after giving birth is sharing her story to encourage others to ask for help.

Jane Baker, from Darlington, whose children are aged between two and 18, said that within ten days of having one of her babies she was at "breaking point".

She told ITV Tyne Tees how after the birth of her first two sons she experienced postnatal depression, then after her second two she suffered from psychosis

In Jane's case, she said she heard voices.

"I hear two different voices and I identify them as the government and aliens," she explained. "I know it sounds mad.

"I see things that aren't actually real. It's like that whole disconnect from reality."

Clear warning signs, and the trauma of back-to-back postnatal depression, left Jane "begging to be sterilised" two sons in.

Jane Baker after the birth of one of her four children. Credit: Jane Baker

She had psychosis with her third, and needed hospitalising with her fourth. But by then she said she had learned to simply ask for help.

According to the NHS, postpartum psychosis is a serious mental health illness that affects around 1 in 1,000 mothers after giving birth.

Jane is now encouraging others who find themselves in a similar position to seek professional help.

"Don't be afraid and don't be ashamed," she continued. "The help is there to make you a better parent for your children.

"People obviously get afraid to ask because they think they might lose their children. That's not going to happen. That's what they're there for. To keep families together."

Jane Baker has suffered mental ill health after the births of her four sons. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust also wants to break the the barriers to accessing support for both mothers and fathers.

Neil Quinn, from the trust, said: "Perinatal mental health affects one in four women on average and that increases to one in two for under 25-year-olds.

"Seventy per cent of women really will underplay their illness and hide it - how difficult it must be to just share those thoughts that you might not be connected to your baby - that you might not love your baby at the moment."

Last week the trust was out in Darlington and Darlington with the NHS Melissa Bus, offering advice and guidance.

Midwife Amy Hodgson said: "Midwives are highly skilled at being able to identify issues with somebody they've got to know over the pregnancy.

"Any changes in their behaviours or how they feel can be identified by the midwife."

Information from the NHS about postpartum psychosis can be found here. The NHS also has information about postnatal depression here.

Are you or someone you know struggling with your mental health?

