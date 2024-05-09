Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Season.

The 24-year-old Swedish international has netted 20 goals in 27 appearances for the Magpies so far this this season.

His goal in a 4-1 win over Burnley made him the first Newcastle United player since Alan Shearer to score 20 goals in a Premier League campaign.

Following his return from a groin injury in February, Isak has scored ten goals in as many games, averaging a goal every 101.3 minutes.

Newcastle sit sixth in the Premier League table and remain thoroughly in the mix for a European spot for the second consecutive season.

Isak joined the Magpies in the summer of 2022 for a club record fee of around £58 million.

Speaking recently about his leading marksman, Magpies' head coach Eddie Howe said: “We signed a very, very good player, an outstanding individual, but I think just naturally from playing in the Premier League, you improve a lot.

“The league is so demanding. Physically, it’s tough and I think Alex would openly admit that. The league is tough for a striker – you’ve got to lead the line and especially with how we play and what we ask our players to do, it’s not easy.

Eddie Howe says Isak is having 'the best moment of his career' at Newcastle United this season. Credit: PA Images

“You can see the effort he has to put in week in, week out. But I have to say that his all-round game has developed lots of different facets that he didn’t have.

“The biggest thing, though, is that I think he’s confident in front of goal. You’ve got to remember he came from us having scored six goals in LaLiga. That confidence needed to come and it gradually did as he started scoring regularly.

“Now he’s probably in the best moment of his career, that would be my assessment. He looks in a really good place and I’m enjoying watching him play.”

Other nominees for the top award include Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Virgil van Dijk.

Of the nominees, only Man City forward Haaland has outscored him this season.

Isak has also been nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Year Award, alongside nominees including Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.

The winners of both awards are selected by public vote and will be announced on Saturday 18 May.

