Police have named a skydiver who fell to his death in County Durham as they confirmed his parachute failed.

Durham Police said Sam Cornwell, 46, from Hampshire, was skydiving on Saturday 28 April near Shotton airfield, near Peterlee, when his parachute failed to open.

He suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at South West Industrial Estate in Shotton.

The force said his death was being treated as “unexpected” and inquires remain ongoing.

SkyHigh Skydiving, which operates out of the airfield, previously said: “We are all deeply saddened by the loss of a close friend, colleague and talented member of our team, our skydiving family.”

The firm said it was working with Durham Police and British Skydiving to investigate what happened.

The fall may have been seen by drivers using the A19 that day and police appealed for anyone using the road at around 12.20pm, or who has dashcam footage from that period, to call them on 101.

