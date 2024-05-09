Toddler taken to hospital after fall in Middlesbrough

An 18-month-old girl has been injured after a fall on Teesside.

Emergency services were called to Cranfield Avenue, near Brambles Farm, in Middlesbrough, at 8.33am on Thursday 9 May.

She was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

Her condition is not believed to be life threatening and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident this morning (9 May) on Bramble Farm in Middlesbrough at 8:33am.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, one clinical team leader and supported by our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service. One patient was taken to James Cook Hospital."

