Cramlington twins to broadcast live from Eurovision in Malmö

Twins from Cramlington are taking their Eurovision podcast to the event itself.

Eurovision superfans Callum and James Rowe, 27, will broadcast live from the Eurovision final in Sweden.

Callum is studying Journalism at the University of Sunderland while James graduated from the university with a degree in Media Production in 2022.

Callum said: “Being in Malmö means I have the chance to work closely with artists, songwriters, members of international broadcasting delegations and other industry professionals to help cement myself as a trusted member of the worlds of journalism and Eurovision.”

“When I graduate this summer having this trip to Sweden on my CV as a real-world example of working as a journalist will be a huge selling point as I take my first steps into my career.”

Callum (left) and James say daily listeners to their podcast double during Eurovision week. Credit: Sunderland University.

Alongside brother James, Callum produces weekly episodes their Eurovision podcast The Euro Trip which they say is listened to by more than 1,000 people per instalment.

He said: “During Eurovision week last year, we made daily episodes which saw our episode listenership more than double.”

James started the podcast with his twin during his studies, using the skills he was learning on his course.

“The podcast is something I am hugely proud of,” says James. “I still use it as a calling card and it stands front and centre on my CV.

“The Euro Trip is the world’s leading independent Eurovision podcast.”

“Callum and I have become a trusted name within the Eurovision media space, often appearing on outlets such as BBC News as experts on the contest.”

The Eurovision superfan continued: “I pour every ounce of my enthusiasm for Eurovision, journalism and storytelling into the work I do. A week in Sweden doing what I love is the next step on my journey to become a full-time journalist.”

The Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Malmö in Sweden on Saturday 11 May.

