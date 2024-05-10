Friday 10 May 2024 at 8:22am

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue

Emergency services are at the scene of a large fire at a commercial premises in Sunderland city centre.

Firefighters were called to the building in Villiers Street on Friday morning.

Anyone living nearby is advised to keep their windows shut due to large amounts of smoke.

Several roads in the area are closed, including Hendon Close from B1293 High Street East to B1294 Borough Road.

Road diversions are in place.

