A Jarrow comedian has given audiences a look behind the curtain at life as a touring standup comic with a new documentary.

Carl Hutchinson allowed cameras behind the scenes of his tour for a new film, That's The Show, including his homecoming shows at the Tyne Theatre in Newcastle.

"It's lovely, it's a nice little thing for posterity," he told ITV Tyne Tees. "I thought, 'you know what, I'm already out on the road, I might as well capture it.'

"You're only as good as your last joke, you're only as good as your last show. Even though people do keep coming year in, year out - which I'm very grateful for, I'm always aware that there could be a year where nobody buys tickets.

"So I thought, let's try and make the most of it, let's try and capture this tour while it lasts almost! If anything, it'll be something nice to look back on in years to come."

The film's director Tautvydas Baranauskas said he was keen to capture life away from the stage while he is on tour.

"I said to the guys, 'whatever you film, whatever you get capture it, and if it's going to make for a good film - put it in there'," he said. "I know standup comedy, but I don't know filmmaking so I left that bit to the professionals.

The film aims to capture the highs and lows of life on the road. Credit: Motif Pictures

"There's one bit where I'm trying to be philosophical, I'm trying to be introspective. It's coming towards the end of the tour and I'm driving to Durham Gala Theatre in the scene, saying how grateful I am... and then this big Biffa van is in the wrong lane. He's oncoming towards me, so there's a scene where I'm shouting and swearing at a Biffa van.

"I like the juxtaposition. It's me in a nutshell, trying to put out one way of how I want people to see me and then you can't help but see the real Carl comes out, giving abuse to a Biffa van driver."

Also featured in the documentary are fellow Tyneside funnymen Anth Young and Chris Ramsey.

Asked what it is that makes North East standup comedy so special, Carl said: "Obviously I'm biased because I am from the North East. I'm pretty sure if you asked comedians in Liverpool or Glasgow, they'd say 'Scottish comedians are the best,' 'Scouse comedians are the best,' 'North East comedians are the best...'

"People like a bit of familiarity, people like laughing at themselves. Scotland, Liverpool and Newcastle are all great places for people to laugh at themselves and take the mick out of themselves. I think the audience sees a lot of themselves in the comedians, and that's what makes it special."

The film will have its premiere at Newcastle's Tyneside Cinema on Saturday 11 May. Further screenings of the film with Q&A sessions will take place at venues across the region in the following weeks:

11/05/24 - Tyneside Cinema, Newcastle

24/05/24 - Barnard Castle, The Witham

30/05/24 - Northallerton, The Forum

31/05/24 - Alnwick, Playhouse

01/06/24 - Hexham, Queens Hall

22/06/24 - Durham, Gala Theatre

