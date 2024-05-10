Paedophile who abused teenager more than 20 years ago jailed

A paedophile who abused a teenage girl more than 20 years ago has been jailed.Robert Jones, 44, was convicted of indecent assault and gross indecency with a child following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

It is after Jones subjected a teenage girl to two instances of sexual abuse in between 1998 and 1999 when he was in his late teens.

After almost two decades, the victim reported the crimes in 2021 and an investigation was launched.

Jones was arrested the same night but denied the allegations put towards him.

In 2022, Jones was charged with two offences consisting of gross indecency with a child and indecent assault on a child as the offences took place before the Sexual Offences Act was introduced in 2003. He continued to deny the allegations.

Following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this year, he was convicted of both offences.

On Tuesday 7 May, Jones, of Berechurch Road, Colchester, Essex, was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars, made to sign the Sex Offender's Register for life and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and restraining order.

Northumbria Police praised the bravery of his victim, and said 'no matter how much time has passed, we’re here for you.’

The officer leading the investigation for Northumbria Police, Detective Constable Andrea Nixon, said: "The outcome of this case sends a clear message – it’s never too late to seek justice, and it is possible to hold your abuser to account years, even decades, after the crimes have been committed.“

"It also should be taken as a clear warning to anyone who thinks they’ve gotten away with committing non-recent abuse – we can and will find you, and your crimes will be pursued regardless of how much time has passed.“

"The victim in this case has lived their entire adult life battling with what they suffered as a child, but now her voice has been fully heard. "

"She is the most important person in this case and I’m proud to have helped her on her journey for justice.”

