Two teenagers arrested after fire at social club in Hartlepool

Two teenagers have been arrested after a fire at a derelict building in Hartlepool.

Emergency services were called to the former Engineer's Social Club on Raby Road at around 7.30pm on Tuesday 30 April.

Eight fire engines attended the scene from Hartlepool, Thornaby, Yarm, Stockton, and Middlesbrough.

Road closures were put in place in the area due to the smoke levels, with nearby residents urged to close their windows.

Nobody is believed to have been hurt.

Cleveland Police have confirmed that a 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were taken into custody on Friday 10 May and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...