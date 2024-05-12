A man is in hospital in a critical condition following an assault at a pub in Middlesbrough.

Police were called shortly before 6pm on Saturday 11 May following an incident.

There were reports of an assault at the Jack and Jill pub in Crossfell Road.

Officers have said that a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The man remains in police custody at this time, Cleveland Police have said.

Cleveland Police have said in a statement: "Enquiries are continuing and officers would like to reassure the local community that there is not believed to be any risk to the wider public."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is being encouraged to contact police.

