British Engines staff on Tyneside to strike over pay

Workers at North East engineering firm British Engines are set to strike in a row over pay.

Around 170 employees will take industrial action after three separate ballots.

Unite says a 3% offer from British Engines is a 'real terms pay cut' given that current RPI figures stand at 4%.

The union says workers have also faced five years of below-inflation pay deals which it says have amounted to an 18% drop in wages.

Staff will strike from Friday 24 May to Thursday 30 May, with the warning that action will intensify if a resolution to the dispute is not found.

Unite says the strikes will impact supply chains for aerospace, civil nuclear, oil and gas, defence and marine sectors.

The union's general secretary Sharon Graham said: “British Engines’ workers are sick and tired of seeing their pay go down year after year while the company makes millions in profits.

"British Engines can afford to put forward a fair deal and our members are absolutely right to strike for one. They have Unite’s total support in taking industrial action for a reasonable pay rise.”

In response, British Engines said: “We offer highly competitive salaries within the sectors that the businesses operate and believe that the proposal we have made is fair and reasonable. Last year the businesses awarded a 7% pay rise applied early to provide timely support to all of our employees, on top of competitive sector increases in prior years.

“It is disappointing that the Unite members of the three businesses have chosen to undertake industrial strike action from 24 - 26 May, despite multiple offers aimed at reaching a resolution.

“We remain dedicated to investing in the businesses in terms of people, processes and facilities for their long-term sustainability and will continue to work with members to seek a resolution.”

