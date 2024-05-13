Gateshead clinch Wembley redemption to lift FA Trophy

Gateshead finally put the ghosts of Wembley Finals past behind them as they lifted the FA Trophy for the first time in the club's history.

Rob Elliott's side won a dramatic penalty shootout against Solihull Moors to finally bring the trophy back to Tyneside, having fallen short in the 2023 final.

Gateshead took the lead in first-half stoppage time through Regan Booty before Mark Beck equalised for Solihull with 69 minutes played.

Extra time followed and Beck added a second from the penalty spot, before Dajaune Brown converted from close range to level the scores.

It would be decided on penalties, and when the teams were tied at 4-4, Solihull's Alex Whitmore struck the crossbar to allow Brown to step up and seal the victory.

The Heed had also missed out on the chance to compete in the National League play-offs following issues around their tenancy at the Gateshead International Stadium.

For the players, the staff and the fans, victory at the national stadium felt like redemption.

Speaking to club media following the match, Interim head coach Rob Elliott said: "I'm just really proud of the club, the fans, I'm so pleased for everyone involved.

"I think for the fans to be able to come to Wembley and have the day out, after the disappointment of last year, after the disappointment of the playoffs, to finally see their team finally win it and celebrate and have that reward for all the hard work, all the miles travelled, all the game, all those postponements and god knows what else there is being involved! I'm really pleased."

Jubilant Gateshead players celebrate as Dajaune Brown nets the winning spot kick in the FA Trophy final. Credit: PA Images

Club captain Greg Olley "As always with Gateshead, I'd probably describe it as a roller coaster. On the pitch or off the pitch, it goes up and down.

"I couldn't be prouder of everyone involved with Gateshead. That filters down from the staff to everyone on the pitch, the lads who didn't get on, the fans... it just filters all the way down the club. After last year, coming away from here without the win, it just feels amazing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...