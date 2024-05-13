Man charged after pub assault left man in critical condition

A man has been charged after a 'violent' assault in a Middlesbrough pub at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to a report of an incident at the Jack & Jill pub on Crossfell Road on Saturday 11 May.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with inflicting GBH. He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday 13 May.

A man, aged in his 40s, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...