English official Rebecca Welch will referee the Women’s Champions League final this year, UEFA has announced.

Welch, from Washington, made history last December when she became the first woman to referee a Premier League match when she took charge of Burnley's 2-0 win over Fulham.

She has now been selected by European football’s governing body to officiate the showpiece clash between Barcelona and Lyon in Bilbao on 25 May.

Welch has refereed six other Champions League ties this season but this will be the first time she has officiated at the final.

Her assistants are also from England – Natalie Aspinall and Emily Carney – while Stuart Attwell will be the lead VAR for the match.

It is the first time since 2003 that an English referee has taken charge of the final when Wendy Toms officiated Umeå IK's 7-1 win over Fortuna Hjørring.

Welsh referee Cheryl Foster took charge Barcelona's 3-2 win over Wolfsburg last season.

