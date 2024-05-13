A social media mistake by a government minister referenced the Tees Valley Mayor as the "Tyne Tees Mayor".

On a visit to Teesside, The Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch visited the British Steel site in Lackenby on Friday 10 May and was joined by Tees Valley Mayor, Lord Ben Houchen, and local Tory MPs, Simon Clarke and Jacob Young.

In the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday 13 May, she referenced meeting the Tyne Tees Mayor Lord Ben Houchen, who is, of course, the Tees Valley Mayor.

Lord Houchen was re-elected in the 2024 Mayoral elections, securing a third mayoral term in the position, but with a reduced majority.

The post has since been deleted.

ITV Tyne Tees has contacted Ms Badenoch for a response.

