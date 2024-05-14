A three-year-old boy suffered a broken bone and was left cut and bruised following an incident involving an Audi A3 in Middlesbrough.

The child was crossing the road with his mother outside Heron Foods, on Birchington Avenue, in Grangetown, at 9.15am on Monday (13 May) when he was injured.

Cleveland Police said the boy fell to the ground and suffered cuts and bruises to his arms and legs.

He attended James Cook University Hospital where it was confirmed a bone in his foot had been broken.

The driver of the Audi A3 did stop at the scene however she did not leave any details and left before police arrived, the force said.

Officers are now appealing for the driver and any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland Police on 101 and quote reference number 088505.

