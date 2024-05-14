Fire crews on Teesside are appealing to the public for help after one of their engines was attacked.

Cleveland Fire Brigade say the vehicle was targeted by young people on a number of occasions while attending callouts in the Grangetown area of Middlesbrough across the weekend.

One attack, which happened on Birchington Avenue after midnight on Monday 13 May, saw the windscreen was severely damaged by bricks, meaning the engine will be off the road until it can be repaired.

Firefighters warn that alongside the financial cost, it means one less fire engine is available to attend a real-life emergency callouts.

Firefighters say they were targeted by youths in Grangetown. Credit: Cleveland Fire Brigade

Simon Weastell, Assistant Chief Fire Officer said: “It is completely unacceptable for our staff to be subject to violence and acts of vandalism whilst protecting the public.

“Our job is being made more difficult by the thoughtless actions of a minority intent on setting fires and then trying to injure staff and damage engines. In this instance it means a vehicle is off the road and unavailable to respond to other incidents. These attacks also divert crews from real emergencies where lives may be at risk.

“Such violence also puts firefighters at risk of serious injury. Cleveland Fire Brigade will not tolerate such attacks. Our vehicles are fitted with CCTV cameras and staff are equipped with body cams and we will use any evidence we have to support the police to secure a prosecution of anyone who has been violent towards our staff and vandalised property.”

Anyone who can help identify those responsible for the damage is asked to contact Firestoppers anonymously via their website, or by phone on 0800 169 5558.

